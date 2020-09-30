France's 5G spectrum price up by 264 mln euros after second day of auction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The total price for France's 5G spectrum was up by 264 million euros ($310 million) on Wednesday, the second day of the auction for the airwaves, according to the country's telecoms regulator Arcep.

Telecoms operators Orange ORAN.PA, Altice Europe's SFR ATCA.AS, Bouygues Telecom BOUY.PA and Iliad ILD.PA are competing for the acquisition of 11 blocks of 10 Megahertz (MHz), or 110 MHz.

The price for a single block rose on Wednesday to 114 million euros from 90 million the previous day, Arcep said in a statement, meaning that the total price for the 11 blocks grew by 264 million. The auction will resume on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8527 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

