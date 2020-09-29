France's 5G spectrum price up by 220 mln euros after first day of auction - Regulator

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The price for France's 5G spectrum was up by a total 220 million euros ($257.80 million) following the start of the auction on Tuesday, according to the country's telecoms regulator Arcep.

Telecoms operators Orange ORAN.PA, Altice Europe's SFR ATCA.AS, Bouygues Telecom BOUY.PA and Iliad ILD.PA are competing for the acquisition of 11 blocks of 10 Megahertz (Mhz), or 110 Mhz.

The price for a single block rose to 90 million euros from a starting sale price of 70 million, Arcep said in a statement, meaning that the total price for the 11 blocks was now up by 220 million.

($1 = 0.8534 euros)

