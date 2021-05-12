Commodities

FranceAgriMer trims 2020/21 wheat stocks forecast

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday cut its forecast of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the current 2020/21 season to 2.6 million tonnes from 2.7 million projected last month.

The reduced forecast was now more than 13% below estimated soft wheat stocks of 3.0 million tonnes at the end of 2019/20, FranceAgriMer's cereal supply and demand data showed.

The cut to the 2020/21 stocks outlook reflected an increased projection of soft wheat exports within the European Union's 27-country bloc, at 5.7 million tonnes against 5.6 million last month, as well as smaller upward revisions for domestic bread and biscuit demand, the data showed.

FranceAgriMer kept unchanged its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the EU this season at 7.55 million tonnes, down 44% compared with a record 13.54 million last season.

The office also trimmed its forecasts for barley and maize (corn) stocks.

Barley stocks at the end of 2020/21 were now seen at 1.02 million tonnes against 1.06 million last month, reflecting a slight upward revision to exports.

Expected maize stocks were lowered to 1.9 million tonnes from 2.0 million in April, mainly due to an increase in forecast exports within the EU.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Louise Heavens)

