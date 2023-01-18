FranceAgriMer raises wheat export forecast again

Adds detail

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased for a second consecutive month its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union this season.

The office now projects a volume of 10.6 million tonnes, against 10.3 million tonnes forecast in December and 21% above last season's level.

It had already increased the forecast by 300,000 tonnes last month, citing brisk demand led by Morocco and China.

A busy export programme in France has continued in January, with traders citing fresh sales to Morocco as well as shipments for Algeria that had previously been expected to be sourced from other countries. GRAIN/SHP/FR

In its monthly supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, FranceAgriMer reduced its projection of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2022/23 season on June 30 to 2.33 million tonnes, from 2.55 million projected in December.

Forecast demand for soft wheat in livestock feed was increased by 50,000 tonnes to 4.35 million tonnes, though projected exports within the EU were trimmed to 6.64 million tonnes from 6.73 million previously.

For barley, the office raised its 2022/23 ending stocks outlook to 1.97 million tonnes from 1.85 million previously, reflecting an upward revision to harvest supply and reduced expectations for feed use and exports.

For maize, forecast stocks at the end of 2022/23 were raised slightly, to 2.30 million tonnes from 2.23 million.

