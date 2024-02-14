News & Insights

Commodities

FranceAgriMer raises 2023/24 soft wheat stocks forecast

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

February 14, 2024 — 05:21 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season to 3.50 million tons compared with 3.44 million forecast last month, now showing a 37% increase from last season.

The office raised its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2023/24 to 10.25 million metric tons, from 10.1 million tons projected last month, but that was outweighed by cuts to its forecasts for domestic demand and exports within the EU.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.