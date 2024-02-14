FranceAgriMer raises 2023/24 soft wheat stocks forecast

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season to 3.50 million tons compared with 3.44 million forecast last month, now showing a 37% increase from last season.

The office raised its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2023/24 to 10.25 million metric tons, from 10.1 million tons projected last month, but that was outweighed by cuts to its forecasts for domestic demand and exports within the EU.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

