FranceAgriMer raises 2023/24 non-EU wheat export forecast

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2023/24 to 10.1 million metric tons from 9.8 million projected last month, now just 0.5% below last season's level.

In a supply and demand outlook, the office cut its forecast for French soft wheat shipments within the EU this season, to 6.79 million tons from 7.33 million expected in October, though this was 6.3% higher than the 2022/23 volume.

French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season were now projected at 3.06 million tons compared with 2.78 million forecast last month.

For maize, harvesting of which is in its final stages, FranceAgriMer forecast 2023/24 ending stocks at 1.86 million tons, up from 1.64 million estimated last month.

Forecast barley stocks for the end of 2023/24 were revised up to 1.70 million tons from 1.65 million.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.