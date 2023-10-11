FranceAgriMer raises 2023/24 non-EU wheat export forecast

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2023/24 to 9.80 million metric tons from 9.50 million projected last month, now 3.5% below last season's level.

In a supply and demand outlook, the office cut its forecast for French soft wheat shipments within the EU this season, to 7.33 million tons from 7.54 million expected in September and 14.8% higher than the 2022/23 volume.

French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season were now projected at 2.77 million tons compared with 2.92 million forecast last month and 8.8% above last season.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

