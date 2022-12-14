FranceAgriMer raises 2022/23 non-EU wheat export forecast

Adds details

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.30 million tonnes from 10.00 million projected last month.

The revised outlook was 17% above last season's volume and a new three-year high.

Traders have been anticipating an acceleration in French shipments after recent demand from China that is swelling port loading schedules. GRAIN/SHP/FR

In supply and demand estimates for major cereal crops, FranceAgriMer cut its forecast of 2022/23 French soft wheat exports within the EU to 6.73 million tonnes from 6.94 million previously and now 16% below last season's level.

It kept almost unchanged its projection of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season next June, at 2.55 million tonnes compared with 2.56 million last month, as the increased non-EU exports were offset by the lower intra-EU shipments and a 100,000 tonne cut to expected livestock feed demand in France.

Expected 2022/23 barley stocks were revised up slightly to 1.85 million tonnes from 1.81 million in November, with a 150,000 tonne reduction to forecast feed demand offsetting a 100,000 tonne rise in projected non-EU exports.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Louise Heavens)

