Commodities

FranceAgriMer raises 2020/21 wheat stock forecast

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its monthly forecast for French soft wheat stocks at the end of the current 2020/21 season to 2.7 million tonnes from 2.6 million projected last month.

Adds details on wheat, barley, maize estimates

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its monthly forecast for French soft wheat stocks at the end of the current 2020/21 season to 2.7 million tonnes from 2.6 million projected last month.

The rise mainly reflected a 260,000 tonne increase in the estimated total volume of wheat available this season, and a 50,000 tonne cut in projected wheat use by animal feed makers, FranceAgriMer data showed.

That was partly balanced by higher expected exports to other members of the European Union, now seen at 5.9 million tonnes, up from 5.7 million last month.

The office kept unchanged its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the 27-member bloc in the current season, which ends on June 30, at 7.55 million tonnes.

For barley, FranceAgriMer raised its monthly forecast of 2020/21 ending stocks to 1.1 million tonnes from 1.0 million estimated last month. Maize stocks were now expected at 1.8 million tonnes, down from 1.9 million tonnes projected in May.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Jan Harvey)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular