FranceAgriMer raises 2020/21 wheat stock forecast

Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its monthly forecast of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the current 2020/21 season to 2.7 million tonnes from 2.6 million projected last month.

The office kept unchanged its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the EU this season at 7.55 million seen last month.

