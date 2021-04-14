FranceAgriMer raises 2020/21 wheat export forecast, keeps stocks unchanged

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its monthly forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union's 27 countries this season to 7.55 million tonnes from 7.45 million tonnes estimated last month.

That was 44% below a record 13.54 million tonnes in 2019/20, FranceAgriMer's cereal supply and demand data showed.

The office kept unchanged its forecast of French soft wheat, barley and maize stocks at the end of the current 2020/21 season.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.