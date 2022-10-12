FranceAgriMer lifts 2022/23 non-EU wheat export forecast to 10.1 mln T

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday slightly increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.10 million tonnes from 10.00 million seen last month.

In a supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office cut its forecast of 2022/23 French soft wheat exports within the 27-member bloc to 7.07 million tonnes from 7.13 million previously.

It reduced its projection of French soft wheat stocks by the end of the season next June to 2.13 million tonnes from 2.36 million projected last month.

In first 2022/23 forecasts for maize, it estimated French ending stocks at 2.01 million tonnes, compared to 2.23 million tonnes at the end of the previous season.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.