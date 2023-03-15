Commodities

FranceAgriMer keeps non-EU wheat export forecast, cuts intra-EU

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 15, 2023 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday kept its monthly forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season unchanged at 10.45 million tonnes.

In a supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office slightly cut its forecast for 2022/23 French soft wheat exports within the 27-member bloc to 6.51 million tonnes from 6.59 million previously.

It raised its projection for French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season next June to 2.51 million tonnes from the 2.46 million tonnes projected last month.

For maize, it cut its ending stock forecast to 2.07 million tonnes from 2.23 million tonnes projected last month. Projected 2022/23 barley stocks were revised down to 1.47 million tonnes from 1.56 million tonnes in February.

