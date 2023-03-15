FranceAgriMer keeps non-EU wheat export forecast, cuts intra-EU

Adds other cereals

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday kept its monthly forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season unchanged at 10.45 million tonnes.

In a supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office slightly cut its forecast for 2022/23 French soft wheat exports within the 27-member bloc to 6.51 million tonnes from 6.59 million previously.

It raised its projection for French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season next June to 2.51 million tonnes from the 2.46 million tonnes projected last month.

For maize, it cut its ending stock forecast to 2.07 million tonnes from 2.23 million tonnes projected last month. Projected 2022/23 barley stocks were revised down to 1.47 million tonnes from 1.56 million tonnes in February.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.