FranceAgriMer hikes soft wheat export forecast, cuts stocks outlook

Adds details, background

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased sharply its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2021/22 season to 9.7 million tonnes from 8.9 million estimated in February.

In monthly supply and demand data, the office reduced its projection of French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season next June to 3.0 million tonnes from 3.6 million estimated last month.

The strong revision to non-EU exports comes as importers are seeking alternatives to Ukrainian and Russian supplies, which usually account for about 30% of the world's wheat exports, as Russia's invasion of its neighbour disrupts Black Sea trade.

Traders expect French wheat to win sales in Algeria after losing market share earlier in the season.

FranceAgriMer is expected to explain its supply and demand revisions during a news conference later on Wednesday.

For French soft wheat exports within the 27-member EU, FranceAgriMer kept its forecast for 2021/22 unchanged from the previous month at 7.8 million tonnes.

The office reduced its outlook for domestic use of soft wheat in livestock feed this season by 250,000 tonnes to 4.5 million tonnes.

For barley and maize, the office kept unchanged its projections for 2021/22 end of season stocks at 1.4 million and 2.0 million tonnes, respectively.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Jane Merriman)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.