FranceAgriMer hikes soft wheat export forecast, cuts stocks

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased sharply its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2021/22 season to 9.7 million tonnes from 8.9 million estimated in February.

In a monthly supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office reduced its projection of French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season next June to 3.0 million tonnes from 3.6 million estimated last month.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

