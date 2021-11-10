FranceAgriMer cuts wheat export forecast for 2021/22, raises stocks

Adds details, barley and maize data

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2021/22 season to 9.4 million tonnes from 9.6 million estimated in October.

It also cut its forecast of French soft wheat sales within the 27-member bloc to 7.8 million tonnes from 8.0 million seen last month and lowered soft wheat use by animal feed makers to 4.8 million tonnes from 5.2 million seen in October.

This led the office to raise its outlook for French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season next June to 3.2 million tonnes from 2.4 million seen last month.

For maize, FranceAgriMer raised projected 2021/22 stocks to 1.9 million tonnes from 1.8 million forecast last month.

This was mainly due to a 1.1 million tonne rise in the crop estimate that would not be fully compensated by higher exports, including an 800,000 tonnes increase in projected sales within the EU to 4.8 million tonnes.

For barley, the office raised its forecast of stocks at the end of the 2021/22 season to 1.4 million tonnes from 1.3 million estimated in October due to a small rise in barley production and a slight cut in non-EU exports.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz, Robert Birsel)

