FranceAgriMer cuts non-EU wheat export forecast, raises stocks

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2021/22 season to 9.2 million tonnes from 9.4 million estimated in November.

In a monthly supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office kept unchanged its forecast of French soft wheat exports within the 27-member bloc at 7.8 million tonnes.

It increased its projection of French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season next June to 3.5 million tonnes from 3.2 million estimated last month.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

