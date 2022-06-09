Commodities

FranceAgriMer cuts non-EU soft wheat export forecast to 9.1 mln T

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the current 2021/22 season to 9.1 million tonnes from 9.25 million estimated in May.

In a monthly supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office kept unchanged its projection for French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season on June 30 at 3.2 million tonnes.

