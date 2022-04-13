FranceAgriMer cuts non-EU soft wheat export forecast

Adds details

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast on Wednesday for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2021/22 season to 9.5 million tonnes from 9.7 million estimated in March.

The reduction partly reversed a sharp upward revision to the farm office's forecast last month, when it anticipated France would replace some Black Sea trade disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Traders say a wave of demand for French wheat to replace Black Sea supplies disrupted by the war has subsided, partly due to the continuation of Russian exports despite Western sanctions.

At the same time, FranceAgriMer this month raised its forecast for French soft wheat exports within the EU to 8.1 million tonnes from 7.8 million seen in March.

It kept unchanged its projection of French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season in June at 3.0 million tonnes, after sharply reducing its projection last month.

In other cereals, FranceAgriMer trimmed its forecast for barley stocks at the end of 2021/22 to 1.3 million tonnes from 1.4 million, reflecting a 130,000 tonne increase in expected exports outside the EU.

Projected maize stocks were maintained at 2.0 million tonnes, with a raised estimate of harvest supply and a cut to expected domestic feed demand offset by higher forecasts for exports within and outside the EU.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Holmes)

