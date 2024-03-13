News & Insights

FranceAgriMer cuts 2023/24 wheat export outlook, raises stocks

March 13, 2024 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2023/24 to 10.15 million metric tons from 10.25 million projected last month.

In a supply and demand outlook, the office also cut its forecast for French soft wheat shipments within the EU this season, to 6.19 million tons from 6.32 million expected in February.

French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season were now projected at 3.74 million tons, up from 3.51 million forecast last month.

