FranceAgriMer cuts 2022/23 wheat export forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

May 17, 2023 — 05:23 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.30 million tonnes from 10.40 million projected in April.

In a monthly supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office also trimmed its forecast of 2022/23 French soft wheat exports within the 27-member bloc to 6.39 million tonnes from 6.43 million previously.

It increased its projection of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season on June 30 to 2.72 million tonnes from 2.61 million projected last month.

