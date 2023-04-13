FranceAgriMer cuts 2022/23 wheat export forecasts

Adds details

PARIS, April 13 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.40 million tonnes, down from the 10.45 million projected in March.

That would still be 18.5% above last season's level, FranceAgriMer's data showed.

After projecting non-EU exports from France as high as 10.6 million tonnes in January, the office has trimmed its outlook on renewed competition from the Black Sea region.

In its April monthly supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, FranceAgriMer also cut its forecast for 2022/23 French soft wheat exports within the EU to 6.43 million tonnes, down from 6.51 million previously and 19.7% below 2021/22.

France is the EU's biggest wheat supplier.

The office increased its projection for French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season on June 30 to 2.61 million tonnes, up from 2.50 million previously, though this would be 6% lower than last season's level.

Reduced export prospects and a cut to forecast domestic feed use outweighed expectations of lower imports of soft wheat, the data showed.

For maize, forecast ending stocks in 2022/23 were raised to 2.15 million tonnes from 2.07 million tonnes last month, with an upward revision to projected imports and slight cuts to expected exports within and outside the EU outweighing an increase to forecast domestic feed use.

Projected 2022/23 barley stocks were revised down to 1.32 million tonnes, from 1.47 million tonnes previously, as FranceAgriMer raised its expectations for exports, led by higher intra-EU shipments and domestic feed demand.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.