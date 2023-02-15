FranceAgriMer cuts 2022/23 non-EU wheat export forecast to 10.45 mln T

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.45 million tonnes from 10.60 million projected in January.

In a supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office also trimmed its forecast of 2022/23 French soft wheat exports within the EU, to 6.59 million tonnes from 6.64 million previously.

It increased its projection of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season on June 30 to 2.46 million tonnes from 2.33 million projected last month.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

