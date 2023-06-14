FranceAgriMer cuts 2022/23 non-EU wheat export forecast to 10.2 mln T

Adds other grains, intra-EU exports, ending stocks from paragraph 2

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer lowered on Wednesday its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.2 million tonnes from 10.3 million projected in May.

In a monthly supply and demand outlook for major cereal crops, the office also slightly cut its forecast for 2022/23 French soft wheat exports within the 27-member bloc to 6.38 million tonnes from 6.39 million previously.

It increased its projection of French soft wheat stocks at the end of the season on June 30 to 2.89 million tonnes from 2.72 million projected last month.

FranceAgriMer also increased projected 2022/23 barley stocks, now seen at 1.26 million tonnes, from 1.12 million earlier, following a cut in its export forecast outside the EU to 3.15 million, down from 3.20 million last month, while intra-EU exports were cut to 3.12 million from 3.15 million seen in May.

For maize it cut its ending stock forecast to 2.11 million tonnes from 2.15 million projected last month.

