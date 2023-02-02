EDF

France will seek precise plans from EDF over nuclear maintenance work

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

February 02, 2023 — 06:56 am EST

Written by Benjamin Mallet for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - France will ask the country's power company EDF EDF.PA, which is in the process of being fully nationalised, to provide detailed plans regarding maintenance and repair work at EDF's nuclear power sites, said an official at the French presidency.

The official added on Thursday that this was to ensure everything was in order for the 2024/2025 winter period.

France will also aim to hold further official meetings to check in on the progress of plans to build new nuclear energy reactors in the country, added the official.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.