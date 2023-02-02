France will seek precise plans from EDF over nuclear maintenance work

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - France will ask the country's power company EDF EDF.PA, which is in the process of being fully nationalised, to provide detailed plans regarding maintenance and repair work at EDF's nuclear power sites, said an official at the French presidency.

The official added on Thursday that this was to ensure everything was in order for the 2024/2025 winter period.

France will also aim to hold further official meetings to check in on the progress of plans to build new nuclear energy reactors in the country, added the official.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

