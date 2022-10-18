EDF

France will probably requisition more staff today to unblock petrol refinery strikes - government

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The French government will probably requisition more staff today to unblock petrol refinery sites which have been hit by strike protests, government spokesman Olivier Veran told France 2 television.

"There will be as many requisitions as deemed necessary," said Veran.

"Blocking refineries, when we have reached an agreement on wages, this is not a normal situation," added Veran.

