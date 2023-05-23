News & Insights

France will own 100% of EDF on June 8 - French Finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

May 23, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday on RTL radio the French state now owned 98% of power company EDF EDF.PA, adding it will have 100% of the shares on June 8.

Earlier this month, a French appeals court rejected a complaint filed by minority shareholders against the terms of a government buyout of EDF, clearing the way for a full nationalisation of the company to go ahead.

