France will own 100% of EDF on June 8 - French Finance minister

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday on RTL radio the French state now owned 98% of power company EDF EDF.PA, adding it will have 100% of the shares on June 8.

Earlier this month, a French appeals court rejected a complaint filed by minority shareholders against the terms of a government buyout of EDF, clearing the way for a full nationalisation of the company to go ahead.

