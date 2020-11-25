France welcomes Recipharm and Moderna agreement over COVID vaccine

US Markets
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Wednesday that Sweden-based pharmaceutical company Recipharm RECIb.ST has signed a letter of intent with U.S. firm Moderna MRNA.O to produce some of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in France.

Pannier-Runacher said that Recipharm has four plants in France.

The head of the European Commission said on Tuesday that the European Union has struck a deal for up to 160 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, taking the EU's potential stock of COVID-19 doses to nearly 2 billion.

