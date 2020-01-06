US Markets

France warns U.S. against digital tax retaliation

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday warned the United States against any retaliation to France's new digital services tax.

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday warned the United States against any retaliation to France's new digital services tax.

"If the Americans decide to go ahead and impose sanctions against the digital tax ... in this case we would retaliate," Le Maire told France Inter radio.

"If there were to be sanctions, and it is a possibility that we will take sanctions, we would immediately contact the WTO (World Trade Organization)", he added.

Le Maire said he had sent a letter on that issue to the U.S. negotiator and was also going to discuss it with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular