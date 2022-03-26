France wants to build floating LNG terminal at Le Havre – Les Echos

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - The French government is in talks with energy company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA to build a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the northern port of Le Havre, Les Echos newspaper reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

European nations have been scrambling to find ways to reduce their reliance on Russian natural gas and ease an energy market crunch that has been worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Saturday's newspaper report said the proposed LNG terminal would serve networks run by French gas utility Engie ENGIE.PA, increasing the country's import capacity.

TotalEnergies, the French government and Engie did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

Washington and the European Union said on Friday that the United States would supply 15 billion cubic metres of LNG to the bloc this year to help wean it off Russian energy supplies.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer Editing by Helen Popper)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.