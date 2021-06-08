France Updates Entry Rules for U.S. Tourists

You'll want to make sure that you understand France's updated entry rules before vacationing there.

As more people worldwide get vaccinated, countries are beginning to ease restrictions and allow tourists to visit. But the entry rules vary from country to country. If you're vaccinated or are from a country with low COVID-19 rates, you may have an easier time traveling internationally.

If you're planning to travel to France this summer, you'll want to make sure that you are up to date on the entry rules and requirements before you pack your bags and board your flight.

France is allowing tourists to visit again starting on June 9, 2021. The country has developed a stoplight system to outline the updated entry rules. Depending on where you're from and whether you're vaccinated or not will determine what you'll need to do to enter the country legally.

Here's how the stoplight system works

France has outlined color tiers, and each tier has corresponding countries with an explanation of what's required for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

The tiers are:

Green

Orange

Red

As you might imagine, the green tier is the most relaxed, while the red tier is the most restrictive and the orange tier is somewhere in between.

Green

France has outlined the following green countries:

All EU countries

Australia

Israel

Japan

Lebanon

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

There are no restrictions in place if you're from these countries and are vaccinated.

If you're from these countries and are unvaccinated, you'll need a PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours before departure.

Orange

Many of the world's countries fall in the orange category, including the United States. Any country not listed under the green or red tiers falls under the orange tier.

If you're from an orange country and are vaccinated, you will need a PCR test no more than 72 hours before departure or an antigen test that's no more than 48 hours old. If they meet these requirements, travelers can visit for any reason, including tourism.

If you're from an orange country and are unvaccinated, you'll need a pressing reason to visit France. You'll also need a PCR test no more than 72 hours before departure or an antigen test that's no more than 48 hours old. Finally, you'll also need to take an additional test on arrival and self isolate for seven days.

Red

France has outlined the following red countries:

Argentina

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

India

Nepal

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Suriname

Turkey

Uruguay

If vaccinated, you'll need a compelling reason to travel to France. You'll also need to take a PCR or antigen test less than 48 hours before travel. You'll need to take an additional antigen test on arrival and self isolate for seven days.

If unvaccinated, you'll also need a compelling reason to travel to France and have to take a PCR or antigen test less than 48 hours before travel. You'll need to take an additional antigen test on arrival. Finally, you'll need to submit to a 10-day quarantine, which will be checked by authorities.

These rules have been outlined and explained on the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs's Twitter account.

They clarified the rules for children as well --- whether vaccinated or not, children travel under the same rules as accompanying adults.

Plan before you travel

It's a smart idea to plan before you leave for any trip. During a pandemic, it's even more important to plan and ensure that you meet all entry requirements before visiting an international country. If you're going to France in the coming weeks or months, be sure to check in to make sure that entry requirements haven't changed before you depart.

