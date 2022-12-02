France-UK IFA2 electricity interconnector experiences unplanned outage

December 02, 2022 — 02:49 am EST

Dec 2 (Reuters) - An unplanned outage has cut capacity through the IFA2 France-UK electricity interconnector to zero from 1,014 megawatts (MW), a market update on the Elexon remit website showed on Friday.

The outage, which started at 0531 GMT, was now projected to last until 2300 GMT on Dec. 3, the update said, adding that the cause was "under investigation".

