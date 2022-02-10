Commodities

France trims soft wheat area estimate, raises winter barley, rapeseed

France's farm ministry on Thursday lowered its estimate of the area sown with winter soft wheat for the 2022 harvest to 4.75 million hectares (mln ha) from 4.92 mln ha in its initial projection in December.

The ministry increased its estimate of the country's winter barley area to 1.25 mln ha from 1.23 mln ha previously and raised its winter rapeseed area estimate to 1.16 mln ha from 1.10 mln ha in December.

