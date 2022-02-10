France trims soft wheat area estimate, raises winter barley, rapeseed

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Thursday lowered its estimate of the area sown with winter soft wheat for the 2022 harvest to 4.75 million hectares (mln ha) from 4.92 mln ha in its initial projection in December.

The ministry increased its estimate of the country's winter barley area to 1.25 mln ha from 1.23 mln ha previously and raised its winter rapeseed area estimate to 1.16 mln ha from 1.10 mln ha in December.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.