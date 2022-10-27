France to set cheap Arenh nuclear power volume at 100 TWH in 2023

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - France has decided to lower the overall nuclear power quantity EDF has to sell to rivals at under-market prices to 100 terawatt hours next year, down from 120 in 2022, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

