France to set cheap Arenh nuclear power volume at 100 TWH in 2023

Contributor
Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Published

France has decided to lower the overall nuclear power quantity EDF has to sell to rivals at under-market prices to 100 terawatt hours next year, down from 120 in 2022, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - France has decided to lower the overall nuclear power quantity EDF has to sell to rivals at under-market prices to 100 terawatt hours next year, down from 120 in 2022, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More