France to sell 30 Rafale fighter jets to Egypt - investigative website

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - France has agreed to sell Egypt 30 Rafale fighter jets AVMD.PA in a deal worth 3.75 billion euros ($4.52 billion), investigative website Disclose reported on Monday, saying a deal could be sealed as early as Tuesday.

A French government source said discussions with Egypt on a Rafale deal were at a very advanced stage and announcements could be made very soon.

($1 = 0.8296 euros)

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Jan Harvey)

