France to retain its 10% stake in Toulouse airport -FinMin

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

France will retain its 10% stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport in the south of France, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that the State, at the request of local authorities that I have met, will keep a 10% stake in Toulouse airport," Le Maire told members of parliament.

France's antitrust authority in December cleared the acquisition of a 49.99 percent stake in Toulouse-Blagnac airport by French construction group Eiffage FOUG.PA.

