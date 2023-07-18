France to raise regulated household electricity prices by 10% from August -Les Echos

PARIS, July 18 (Reuters) - The French government has decided to raise regulated household electricity prices by 10% starting from August, Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

In May, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France's cap on electricity prices would be phased out and end at the end of next year.

European electricity prices soared last year, mainly driven by the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

France also saw record-low nuclear output as state-owned utility EDF EDF.PA repairs reactors affected by stress corrosion.

