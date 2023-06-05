France to provide 2.9 bln euros in aid for new STMicro/GlobalFoundries factory

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - France said on Monday it will provide 2.9 billion euros in state aid to help support an investment of 7.5 billion euros that chipmakers STMicroelectronics STM.PA and GlobalFoundries GFS.O are making to build a semiconductor factory in Crolles, southeastern France.

"This is a considerable and massive" investment, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told a joint news conference held at the ministry with the heads of the two companies.

The United States and the European Union are offering billions in state subsidies for home-grown chip factories to cut their reliance on Asian suppliers.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

