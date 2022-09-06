France to pick new EDF boss in "coming days" - minister

Adds quote, context

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - France will pick the new boss of state-controlled power giant EDF in the next few days, the finance minister said on Tuesday, as the group grapples with a record number of nuclear reactor outages that are threatening the country's electricity supply.

The government announced the nationalisation of EDF, in which the state already owns 84%, in July and also said it was looking for a new chief executive to replace Jean-Bernard Levy, who has been at the helm since 2014.

"We have short-listed a number of people, I have submitted the names to the prime minister and the president of the republic who will decide in the coming days who will take the reins of EDF," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Richard Lough)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.