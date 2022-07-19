EDF

France to pay 9.7 bln euros to take full control of EDF

Contributors
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Silvia Aloisi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

The French government is offering 12 euros per share to take full control of EDF, Europe's biggest nuclear power operator, in a 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion) buyout offer that gives it a free hand to run the group as it contends with a European energy crisis.

Adds details

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - The French government is offering 12 euros per share to take full control of EDF EDF.PA, Europe's biggest nuclear power operator, in a 9.7 billion euros ($9.85 billion) buyout offer that gives it a free hand to run the group as it contends with a European energy crisis.

The finance ministry said in a statement the price represented a 53% premium to the closing price of EDF shares on July 5, the day before the government announced its intention to fully nationalise the group.

The state already owns 84% of EDF, which has been grappling with unplanned outages at its nuclear fleet, delays and cost overruns in building new reactors, and power tariff caps imposed by the government to shield French consumers from soaring electricity prices.

($1 = 0.9846 euros)

($1 = 0.9845 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDF

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters