PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - France will meet its target of having 45 gigawatts of nuclear output capacity available in January, Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Mark Potter)

