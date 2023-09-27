France to lift bond issuance in 2024 as redemptions rise

PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The French government will raise its bond issuance next year as an increase in debt redemptions offsets some of a fall in the state's budget deficit, the Agence France Tresor (AFT) public debt management agency said on Wednesday.

The Agence France Tresor said it planned to issue 285 billion euros ($300.8 billion) of medium and long-term bonds next year, net of buybacks, up from 270 billion this year.

The AFT said it was raising issuance next year even though the financing requirement would fall to 299.7 billion euros as the state's budget deficit eased.

Presenting its 2024 budget, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that the state budget deficit was expected to fall to 144.5 billion euros from 172.1 billion this year.

Meanwhile, the amount of bonds maturing next year and needing to be redeemed would rise to 160.2 billion after 149.6 billion this year, AFT said.

In addition to issuing bonds, AFT said the financing requirement would be covered by increasing the amount of Treasury bills outstanding by 7.7 billion euros, accessing 6.5 billion euros from a special fund earmarked for amortising debt linked to the COVID crisis and tapping other cash resources worth 500 million euros.

