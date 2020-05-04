Companies
France to hold more talks over helping aeronautics industry - Le Maire

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that further talks would take place from this week regarding ways to help the aeronautics industry.

Le Maire also reiterated in an interview with France Inter radio that France would look into the possible establishment of a fund to support the aeronautics industry.

