France to help railway firm SNCF with several billion euros - Le Figaro

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - France will help state-owned railway company SNCF survive the coronavirus crisis by providing several billion euros, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told daily Le Figaro on Thursday.

The government would help the company through a capital hike or an additional debt buy-back, Djebbari also said.

"SNCF has no cash flow problem. However, the state will help it by several billion euros," Djebbari said.

Djebbari also said the government would expect in return a "high level of economic, environmental and social performance" from SNCF.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

