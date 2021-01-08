France to get first Moderna vaccine shots in coming days -vaccines strategy chief

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The first shots of the Moderna MRNA.O vaccine against the coronavirus should arrive in France in the coming days, Alain Fischer, the immunologist coordinating the country's vaccination strategy, said on Friday.

Fischer also told BFM television there were still some uncertainties over Astrazeneca's AZN.L COVID vaccine.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by John Stonestreet)

