France to force Web giants to delete some illicit content within the hour

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - Social networks and other online content providers will have to remove paedophile and terrorism-related content from their platforms within the hour or face a fine as high as four percent of their global revenue under a new French law voted on Wednesday.

For other "manifestly illicit" content, companies such as Facebook FB.O, Twitter TWTR.N, YouTube GOOGL.O, Instagram and Snapchat will have 24 hours to remove it, according to the law, which also sets up a specialised digital prosecutor at the courts and a government unit to observe hate speech online.

