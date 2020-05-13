US Markets
FB

France to force Web giants to delete some illicit content within the hour

Contributor
Elizabeth Pineau Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Social networks and other online content providers will have to remove paedophile and terrorism-related content from their platforms within the hour or face a fine as high as four percent of their global revenue under a new French law voted on Wednesday.

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - Social networks and other online content providers will have to remove paedophile and terrorism-related content from their platforms within the hour or face a fine as high as four percent of their global revenue under a new French law voted on Wednesday.

For other "manifestly illicit" content, companies such as Facebook FB.O, Twitter TWTR.N, YouTube GOOGL.O, Instagram and Snapchat will have 24 hours to remove it, according to the law, which also sets up a specialised digital prosecutor at the courts and a government unit to observe hate speech online.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau Writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Evans)

((geert.declercq@tr.com; +33 1 4949 5343; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @gvdeclercq))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB TWTR GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular