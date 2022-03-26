France to file criminal complaint against care group Orpea -minister

Contributor
Mimosa Spencer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

The French government plans to file a criminal complaint against home care group Orpea over allegations of mistreatment of elderly patients, government minister Brigitte Bourguignon told radio channel France Info Saturday. (Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;)) nS8N2S9092

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - The French government plans to file a criminal complaint against home care group Orpea ORP.PA over allegations of mistreatment of elderly patients, government minister Brigitte Bourguignon told radio channel France Info Saturday.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters