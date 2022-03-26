France to file criminal complaint against care group Orpea -minister

PARIS, March 26 (Reuters) - The French government plans to file a criminal complaint against home care group Orpea ORP.PA over allegations of mistreatment of elderly patients, government minister Brigitte Bourguignon told radio channel France Info Saturday.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Mimosa.Spencer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.