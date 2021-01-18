France to ensure there will be no layoffs at Sanofi - minister

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL radio on Monday the government would ensure there will be no layoffs nor plants closures at French pharma giant Sanofi, which said in June it would axe up to 1,680 jobs in Europe. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by David Evans) ((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;)) nP6N2IB02H

