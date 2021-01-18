France to ensure there will be no layoffs at Sanofi - minister

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL radio on Monday the government would ensure there will be no layoffs nor plants closures at French pharma giant Sanofi SASY.PA, which said in June it would axe up to 1,680 jobs in Europe.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by David Evans)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.