France to decide soon on new nuclear EPR reactors, minister says

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - France will soon decide whether or not to build new nuclear EPR reactors, Environment Minister Barbara Pompili said on Tuesday.

"The decision will be taken and quickly," Pompili told reporters.

French daily Le Figaro reported earlier in October that President Emmanuel Macron wanted to announce before Christmas the construction of six new nuclear EPR reactors in France.

Grid operator RTE said on Monday in a report that next generation nuclear reactors offer an affordable path to shifting the country's energy mix away from fossil fuels and make the aim of carbon neutrality by 2050 achievable.

Industry and government sources said the report was expected to help inform Macron's decision to go ahead with plans to build new nuclear plants.

