France to ask TotalEnergies for new steps to tackle high petrol prices

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - France will ask TotalEnergies TTEF.PA to take new steps to help customers cope with high petrol prices, such as by extending or increasing current rebates, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RMC Radio on Monday.

Le Maire added he would discuss the topic at a forthcoming meeting with TotalEnergies Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.