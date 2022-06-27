EDF

France to ask TotalEnergies for new steps to tackle high petrol prices

France will ask TotalEnergies to take new steps to help customers cope with high petrol prices, such as by extending or increasing current rebates, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RMC Radio on Monday.

Le Maire added he would discuss the topic at a forthcoming meeting with TotalEnergies Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne.

